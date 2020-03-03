Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Max Kukurudziak
@maxkuk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
ubud
indonesia
moment
peace
rice
terrace
HD Wallpapers
vegetation
plant
field
Nature Images
outdoors
grassland
countryside
paddy field
land
Jungle Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Through a Rainy Window
134 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
rainy
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain
Red passion
821 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Red Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images