Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
khairol Izwan
@khairol_i
Download free
Share
Info
Gili Trawangan, Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Life before 2020
Related collections
Urban Jungle
85 photos
· Curated by Desiree Templeman
urban
building
Light Backgrounds
Layers
565 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Meditation & Contemplation
65 photos
· Curated by Barbie Fitzgerald
meditation
Sunset Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
azure sky
HD Sky Wallpapers
shoreline
HD Water Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
weather
HD Scenery Wallpapers
panoramic
gili trawangan
lombok utara
indonesia
cumulus
Beach Images & Pictures
coast
Public domain images