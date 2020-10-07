Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Saman Taheri
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2020
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Portrait
Related tags
iran
tehran
HD Black Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
text
finger
handwriting
man
lamp
Free images
Related collections
Women
1,490 photos
· Curated by Joselyn Miranda
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
Signs
150 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
sign
building
Light Backgrounds
Business Tools & Symbols
943 photos
· Curated by Michelle White
business
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds