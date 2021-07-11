Go to RAJA G N's profile
Available for hire
Download free
yellow and purple lotus flower on water
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Tamilnádu, India
Published on NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Water Lily

Related collections

Faces
134 photos · Curated by Mai Knoblovits
face
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Home Decor + Design
173 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Design Wallpapers
decor
home
Seasons.
175 photos · Curated by Azucena Corrales
season
outdoor
leafe
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking