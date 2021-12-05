Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michał Bielejewski
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
conifer
ice
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
pine
vegetation
spruce
frost
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Buildings and Towns
105 photos · Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #160: imgix
8 photos · Curated by imgix
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Spectrums
559 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
spectrum
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor