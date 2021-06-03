Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sumeet B
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bangalore
karnataka
india
finger
mobile photography
mobile wallpaper
mobile phone
Tree Images & Pictures
hand
lens
HD Wallpapers
Nature Backgrounds
sphere
People Images & Pictures
human
Light Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
Christmas
228 photos
· Curated by stephanie jones
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Architecture
78 photos
· Curated by Luca Onniboni
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
snow village
132 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
village
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures