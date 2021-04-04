Go to kangjia song's profile
@kangjiajia
Download free
yellow flower on brown tree branch
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on HUAWEI, ELE-AL00
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
root
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
tree trunk
Leaf Backgrounds
ivy
Flower Images
blossom
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Red trees
75 photos · Curated by Clara Cruz
red tree
plant
outdoor
Probelte
113 photos · Curated by cristina sansano
probelte
plant
Food Images & Pictures
FOUNDATIONS FOR LIFE
6 photos · Curated by Yvonne Website
plant
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking