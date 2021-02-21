Go to Okan Yıkmış's profile
@okann
Download free
gold statue of a man
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Seoul, South Korea
Published on SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Shadows & Silhouettes
268 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking