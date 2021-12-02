Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marius Karotkis
@mariuskarotkis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lithuania
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lithuania
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
path
trail
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoors
vegetation
Free images
Related collections
Collection #28: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Collection #99: Matt Mullenweg
8 photos
· Curated by Matt Mullenweg
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds
Collection #95: Zach Klein
7 photos
· Curated by Zach Klein
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers