Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
montatip lilitsanong
@montatip
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 7, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
garlic
garlic cloves
asian food
pepper
chilli pepper
dried chilis
cook
spices
chilli
ingredients
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
Fish Images
vegetable
reptile
Snake Images & Pictures
onion
shallot
Free pictures
Related collections
Aston Chambers
19 photos
· Curated by Dulcie Graham
vegetable
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Asian Magazine
54 photos
· Curated by Tin Vu
asian
building
HD City Wallpapers
Gastro Party
13 photos
· Curated by Claudia Martin
Food Images & Pictures
plant
spice