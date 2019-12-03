Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Hendry
@worldsbetweenlines
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2019
Canon, EOS 5DS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
strap
soil
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
canine
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
outdoors
Nature Images
tire
Free pictures
Related collections
Shops and cafes
31 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images
Minimalismo / Minimalism
81 photos · Curated by Ella Jardim
minimalism
blog
Website Backgrounds
Floral Still Life
60 photos · Curated by Anna Harding
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant