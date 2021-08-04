Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Holy Water Temple, Sebatu, Bali
Related tags
statue
sebatu
holy water temple
bali
traditional
culture
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
figurine
architecture
building
People Images & Pictures
furniture
Public domain images
Related collections
Health & Fitness
114 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
fitness
Health Images
Sports Images
COME FLY WITH ME
448 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
fly
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Collection #114: InVision
8 photos
· Curated by InVision
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
berry