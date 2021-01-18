Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julia Hammond
@lefthandscribbler
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 18, 2021
Apple, iPhone 5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Dean & Deluca in Tokyo
Related tags
bakery shop
bakery products
japan food
sweets
bakery
shop
human
People Images & Pictures
bread
Food Images & Pictures
Pizza Images
deli
Creative Commons images
Related collections
50 SHADES OF PURPLE
58 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Collection #52: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
rock
outdoor
HD Windows Wallpapers
School
40 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
school
education
Website Backgrounds