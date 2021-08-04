Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple of Hathor, Dendera, Egypt
Related tags
architecture
egypt
ancient
temple
tomb
temple of hathor
soil
ground
ruins
outdoors
Nature Images
building
rock
archaeology
monastery
housing
road
Free images
Related collections
Food & Drink
498 photos
· Curated by sd winter
drink
Food Images & Pictures
table
Goin' on a Hike
76 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor
So many Ways...
67 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
bridge
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor