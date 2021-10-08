Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
louise simeoni
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kenya, Kenya
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 250D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kenya
Cat Images & Pictures
abyssinian
Cat Images & Pictures
pet
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
manx
Free images
Related collections
Maker
112 photos · Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
HD Art Wallpapers
craft
Textures
311 photos · Curated by Dessa Bailey
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
croatia
Perspective
2,034 photos · Curated by Michele Tokuno
perspective
building
road