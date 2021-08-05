Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stockholm, Sweden
Related tags
statue
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Street Life
167 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
street
HD City Wallpapers
building
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Shadow Play
68 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human