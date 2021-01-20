Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
path
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
trail
road
Nature Images
outdoors
ground
vegetation
tarmac
asphalt
HD Scenery Wallpapers
land
birch
Free stock photos
Related collections
Aerial
356 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers
Urban Spaces
94 photos
· Curated by Nourbese Flint
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
blancs
378 photos
· Curated by Judit Guirado
blanc
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers