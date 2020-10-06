Unsplash Home
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
October 6, 2020
Procession of a beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha in Mumbai
mumbai
maharashtra
india
lord ganesha
ganesh
hindu god
elephant god
hindi shrine
hindu shrine
festival
crowd
human
ganesha
culture
ganesh chaturthi
temple
hindi
vinayaka chaturthi
chaturthi
hindu festival
