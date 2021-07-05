Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Georg Regauer
@jiffystyler
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
rice
asia
Food Images & Pictures
HD Color Wallpapers
herbs
rice bowl
Backgrounds
Related collections
Minimalist
125 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Water Journal
934 photos
· Curated by Water Journal
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
Collection #86: Chris Spooner
8 photos
· Curated by Chris Spooner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers