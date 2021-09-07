Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yosi Prihantoro
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Read the bible with finger pointing word by word
Related tags
Bible Images
read
HD Christian Wallpapers
indonesian
text
word
Book Images & Photos
Paper Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
page
flyer
brochure
poster
advertisement
reading
plot
Backgrounds
Related collections
All the Colour
280 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant
Vegan
153 photos
· Curated by Kale Yes
vegan
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Valentine's Day
104 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures