Go to Rudy Prather's profile
@rudolphprather
Download free
man in blue and white checked button up shirt holding brown stick
man in blue and white checked button up shirt holding brown stick
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Jalisco, Mexico
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

An agave farmer (Jimadore) harvesting the agave plant.

Related collections

Tulum. Mexico
56 photos · Curated by Sherry Hunter
tulum
Mexico Pictures & Images
plant
Mezquital
37 photos · Curated by Julia Guzmán
mezquital
plant
Brown Backgrounds
BBQ
55 photos · Curated by Lynn Pulsifer
bbq
Food Images & Pictures
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking