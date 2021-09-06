Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jude Al-Safadi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
female
walking
HD Red Wallpapers
royal
gardens
botanical
vienna
austria
Travel Images
castle
schonbrunn
palace
Tourism Pictures
romantic
gateaway
solo
traveler
People Images & Pictures
human
gate
Free stock photos
Related collections
Blossoms Bloom
231 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
bloom
blossom
Flower Images
Couples
225 photos
· Curated by Ashley Peterson
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Underwater
256 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
swimming