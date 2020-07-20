Go to Marcel Strauß's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and white concrete building under blue sky during daytime
brown and white concrete building under blue sky during daytime
Ulm, DeutschlandPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Street Photography
108 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
street photography
deutschland
stuttgart
Ulmer Münster
9 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
ulm
ulmer münster
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking