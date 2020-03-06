Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kiran CK
@kiranck123
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Business & Work
,
Technology
Share
Info
Published
on
March 6, 2020
Sony, a6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Minimal pen ;)
Related tags
pen
HD Grey Wallpapers
product
minimal
clean
HD Black Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Minimal Notion Covers
76 photos
· Curated by Naeem Sayes
project
measure
improvement
Technology
224 photos
· Curated by William Tuke
technology
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers
Write
80 photos
· Curated by Belle Mapa
write
desk
Book Images & Photos