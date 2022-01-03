Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Spencer DeMera
@spencer_demera
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Francisco Bay Area, CA, USA
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
san francisco bay area
ca
usa
power lines
winter afternoon
green fields
green grass
powerlines
wine country
east bay area
HD Wallpapers
wallpaper 2021
winter walk
after rain
afternoon
walk
clear sky
clear skys
bay area
Winter Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Divisions
321 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
division
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Deep thinking
826 photos
· Curated by Aaron Booth
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers