Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adi Nasta
@adinasta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
November 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bali
indonesia
wedding decoration
weddding details
tablecloth
furniture
tabletop
table
chair
dining table
Grass Backgrounds
plant
clothing
apparel
wedding cake
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Farmland and Fields
500 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm
Perspectives
407 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
perspective
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Science
137 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
science
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers