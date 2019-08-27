Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Call Me Fred
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wind turbines behind the Rock.
Related tags
wind turbine
windmill
wind farm
wind energy
engine
motor
machine
turbine
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
ground
Free stock photos
Related collections
weather & sky
176 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
weather
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Hiver
42 photos
· Curated by Tania Dugas
hiver
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
abstract
373 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds