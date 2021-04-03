Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucas Beck
@lucasbeckphotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
ground
Tree Images & Pictures
path
trail
tree trunk
road
gravel
dirt road
Free stock photos
Related collections
Mountains
9 photos
· Curated by Konrad Parasiński
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Focus on Red
326 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
Explore Yosemite Park
60 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
explore
park
yosemite