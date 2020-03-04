Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Alabama Hills, California, USA
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
alabama hills
California Pictures
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
peak
slope
ice
plateau
HD Snow Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Home Decor + Design
173 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Design Wallpapers
decor
home
I travel, therefore I am
61 photos
· Curated by Juraj Dayalu
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Celestial
201 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
celestial
Star Images
outdoor