Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Thương Đặng
@thuongdang
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lady
HD Grey Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
sleeve
People Images & Pictures
human
female
long sleeve
sweater
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Journey
64 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
journey
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
WORK
339 photos
· Curated by Juliette Belloir
work
Flower Images
People Images & Pictures
Nature Retreat
109 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
HQ Background Images