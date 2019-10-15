Go to Rasmus Gundorff Sæderup's profile
@rasmusgs
Download free
black and red butterfly
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A red-dotted butterfly sitting on a purple flower.

Related collections

SRC
217 photos · Curated by Rachael Herrick
src
outdoor
plant
nature
20 photos · Curated by Peace ASE
Nature Images
plant
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking