Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julian
@photasticlab
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Klingnauer Stausee, Leuggern, Schweiz
Published
on
April 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 90D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Chaffinch / 03.04.2021
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
klingnauer stausee
leuggern
schweiz
buchfink
chaffinch
HD Green Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
finch
jay
blue jay
bluebird
Free pictures
Related collections
Mountains
105 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
New York City
27 photos
· Curated by Hilda Rytteke
HD New York City Wallpapers
building
New York Pictures & Images
In the mountains
53 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor