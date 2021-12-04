Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Konstantin Mishchenko
@themishchenko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wedding in winter
Beautiful Pictures & Images
interiors
HD Grey Wallpapers
apparel
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
face
plant
blossom
Flower Images
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
fashion
female
gown
robe
lace
Backgrounds
Related collections
Tranquil
47 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Night Sky
119 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
Still Lifes
349 photos · Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
plant