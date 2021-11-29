Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Axel Ruffini
@4xel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
sweets
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
chocolate
dessert
hand
Backgrounds
Related collections
up above
174 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
above
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Fairytale
452 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
fairytale
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers