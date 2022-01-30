Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ilanit Ohana
@ilaohana
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Old City, Jerusalem
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
old city
jerusalem
israel
view
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
architecture
building
outdoors
panoramic
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
housing
monastery
urban
vegetation
plant
HD City Wallpapers
town
mansion
Free pictures
Related collections
People Smiling, Laughing, Happy
215 photos · Curated by Bob Applegate
laughing
Happy Images & Pictures
smiling
American Political
315 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
american
united state
HD Grey Wallpapers
Virtual Wave
27 photos · Curated by Blythe Severson
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images