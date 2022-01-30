Go to Ilanit Ohana's profile
@ilaohana
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Old City, Jerusalem
Published agoNIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

old city
jerusalem
israel
view
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
architecture
building
outdoors
panoramic
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
housing
monastery
urban
vegetation
plant
HD City Wallpapers
town
mansion
Free pictures

Related collections

American Political
315 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
american
united state
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking