Go to Trong Truong's profile
@trong_truong
Download free
blue and white high rise building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Vincom Metropolis Kim Ma, Ha Noi, Vietnam

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

town
building
urban
high rise
HD City Wallpapers
housing
condo
apartment building
architecture
office building
Backgrounds

Related collections

Into the Wild
145 photos · Curated by Dominique Tempone
wild
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking