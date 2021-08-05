Go to Stephen Leonardi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green trees and white clouds during daytime
green trees and white clouds during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Big Sur california

Related collections

The Writer's Collection
204 photos · Curated by Jenna Avery
writer
writing
hand
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking