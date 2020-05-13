Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wilhelm Gunkel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Schloß Holte-Stukenbrock, Deutschland
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
schloß holte-stukenbrock
deutschland
fried egg
wilhelm gunkel
spiegelei
breakfast
Brown Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
egg
Free stock photos
Related collections
Recipe App
181 photos
· Curated by Vivien Wika
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
plant
eggs
12 photos
· Curated by Seth and Patricia Chambers
egg
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
BETON
3 photos
· Curated by Nemanja Vuksan
beton
HD Windows Wallpapers
window shade