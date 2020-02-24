Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Travis Colbert
@traviscolbert
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
garden
outdoors
arbour
vine
ivy
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Botanical
1,130 photos
· Curated by Emma
botanical
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Plant Kingdom
325 photos
· Curated by Indi.cade
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
nature
98 photos
· Curated by fantastic nature
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers