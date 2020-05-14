Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Austrian National Library
@austriannationallibrary
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
History
Share
Info
Published
on
May 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Heesters at an event in Vienna.
Related tags
history
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
coat
clothing
overcoat
suit
apparel
crowd
restaurant
audience
tie
accessory
accessories
Food Images & Pictures
meal
dish
tuxedo
face
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
vintage
34 photos
· Curated by Ellie Davies
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Old Photos
56 photos
· Curated by Mikkel Krogsholm
photo
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
DFC socials
262 photos
· Curated by Emma Kavanagh
Food Images & Pictures
plant
produce