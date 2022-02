A model of the Focke Wulf 189 in 1:72 scale from the ICM-kit with camouflage for Finland. The Fw 189 "Uhu" was a three-seat close-up reconnaissance aircraft of the German Air Force. It was mostly used on the Eastern Front and was very popular with the crews as an adaptable, agile and robust aircraft. With its defensive armament, it had a good chance even in direct confrontation with Soviet fighters. (Wikipedia)