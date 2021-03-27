Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tamara Malaniy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St Petersburg, Russia
Published
on
March 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Samsa, also known as samosas in some places
Related tags
st petersburg
russia
Food Images & Pictures
dinner
comfort food
light pastry
kitchen
cooking class
samsa are baked snacks
chef kitchen
uzbek samsa
asian food
самса
bread
bun
bakery
shop
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Pretty Food
85 photos
· Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos
· Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
People in real life
382 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
hand