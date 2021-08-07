Go to Rolf Schmidbauer's profile
@rolf_schmidbauer
Download free
yellow and black butterfly on purple flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Nature
, Animals
Meßstetten, Deutschland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Butterfly in the meadow,

Related collections

new collection
522 photos · Curated by Li Tara Koch
new
Flower Images
plant
Nature
85 photos · Curated by Ismael Dosil
Nature Images
plant
HD Wallpapers
Nature
71 photos · Curated by Blaise Senkel
Nature Images
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking