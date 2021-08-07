Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rolf Schmidbauer
@rolf_schmidbauer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
,
Animals
Share
Info
Meßstetten, Deutschland
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Butterfly in the meadow,
Related tags
meßstetten
deutschland
plant
Flower Images
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Butterfly Images
meadow
Nature Backgrounds
photo with fujifilm
fuji xt3
xt-3
fujifilm
Nature Images
fuji
xt3
Brown Backgrounds
blossom
invertebrate
monarch
Backgrounds
Related collections
new collection
522 photos
· Curated by Li Tara Koch
new
Flower Images
plant
Nature
85 photos
· Curated by Ismael Dosil
Nature Images
plant
HD Wallpapers
Nature
71 photos
· Curated by Blaise Senkel
Nature Images
Flower Images
plant