Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jalome Chirwa
@jalome
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, Jan Smuts Avenue, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, South Africa
Published
on
December 4, 2021
DJI, FC7303
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bus depot, University of the Witwatersrand.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
south africa
university of the witwatersrand
johannesburg
jan smuts avenue
braamfontein
bus depot
university bus depot
wits university bus depot
bus depot
wits buses
student busses
Car Images & Pictures
automobile
transportation
vehicle
parking lot
parking
Free images
Related collections
Collection #16: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
The Wedding
252 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
marriage
Walls
77 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
wall
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Graffiti Wallpapers