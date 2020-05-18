Go to Tejas Patel's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person holding brown and white flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bharuch, Gujarat, India
Published on Canon, EOS 1300D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Artificial Flower

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

bharuch
gujarat
india
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Rose Images
petal
human
People Images & Pictures
Backgrounds

Related collections

Vertical
184 photos · Curated by Cassie Criminger
vertical
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking