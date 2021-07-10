Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Clay LeConey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Southampton, NY, USA
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A woman on a swing backlit by the blue sky.
Related tags
southampton
ny
usa
playground
blue sky
Sky Backgrounds
person on a swing
one person
silhouette
backlit
Sunset Images & Pictures
swinging chair
swing set
human
People Images & Pictures
adventure
leisure activities
play area
swing
Toys Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Green energy - wind & solar
118 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
solar
HD Green Wallpapers
wind
Signs
151 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
sign
building
Light Backgrounds
Apple x Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers