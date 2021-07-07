Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bia Octavia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cluj-napoca
romania
swan
whiteswan
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
wallpaper for mobile
wallpaper 2020
lake
bird of paradise
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Penguin Pictures & Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Characters & Typography
83 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
typography
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers
Dappled Light
114 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals
778 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Grey Wallpapers