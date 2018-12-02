Go to Claudio Schwarz's profile
Available for hire
Download free
aerial view photography of highrise building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bahnhofstrasse , Zürich, Switzerland
Published on ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Christmas Lights

Related collections

Negative Space Travel
464 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
Travel Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking