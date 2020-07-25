Go to Rahul Chowdhury's profile
@rahulchowdhury
Download free
man in red and black suit standing on gray concrete floor
man in red and black suit standing on gray concrete floor
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vaticano, Vatican City
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Magnificent Swiss Guard in the Vatican City.

Related collections

Io Viaggio con Dio
145 photos · Curated by Santiago Narvaez
building
architecture
tower
Magic_Mirror_vertical
943 photos · Curated by Nguyen The Hung
japan
kyoto
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking