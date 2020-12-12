Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alonso Reyes
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Small piece of dark chocolate cake
Related tags
slice
Brown Backgrounds
closeup
gourmet
baked
snack
cream
HD White Wallpapers
piece
pastry
decoration
HD Birthday Wallpapers
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
sweet
plate
pie
delicious
tasty
HD Red Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Cats
952 photos
· Curated by Dorota Dylka
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Shopping
54 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
shopping
shop
store
Black
160 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers